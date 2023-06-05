Adebayo supplied 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 40 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 victory over Denver in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Sizing up against Nikola Jokic is no easy task, but Adebayo got the job done once again despite failing to register a double-digit rebound total for the first time in the past four games. While he continues to distinguish himself defensively, his consistent scoring has been a hallmark of his playoff results. Adebayo is having career year in the category, averaging 20.4 points over 79 games.