Adebayo (knee) totaled 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 34 minutes Friday during the Heat's win over the Jazz.

It was just another day at the office for the Heat big man. He's registered a double-double or triple-double in seven of his last eight games. He continues to show why he's one of the best passing big men in the league and ranks second among centers in passing behind Denver's Nikola Jokic. More than just an offensive juggernaut, Adebayo has just five games this season in which he has failed to record a block or a steal.