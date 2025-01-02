Adebayo closed Wednesday's 119-108 win over the Pelicans with 23 points (9-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 31 minutes.

Adebayo tied his season high with 10 assists during Wednesday's victory but fell just one rebound shy of his third triple-double of the year. Across his last 10 outings, Adebayo is averaging 17.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 35.0 minutes.