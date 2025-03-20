Adebayo finished Wednesday's 116-113 loss to the Pistons with 30 points (12-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes.

Adebayo was one rebound and two assists shy of tallying his third triple-double of the season. The 27-year-old center also bounced back offensively after failing to score 20 points in each of his previous four outings. Adebayo simultaneously continues to be one of the league's best defenders, as he has now recorded at least one steal and one block 21 times in 2024-25.