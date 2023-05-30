Adebayo had 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 43 minutes during Monday's 103-84 victory over Boston in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adebayo hauled in a team-high-tying rebound total while leading the team in assists and finishing three dimes shy of a triple-double in the Game 7 victory. Adebayo tallied his second double-double in row, having finished with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in three of his last six contests.