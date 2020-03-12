Adebayo notched 21 points (10-15 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 assists and seven rebounds during Wednesday's 109-98 loss to the Hornets.

Adebayo has racked seven double-doubles in his last nine games, including one in each of his past two contests. The versatile big man has averaged 17.2 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.1 blocks during that stretch.