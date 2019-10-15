Adebayo accumulated 15 points (3-10 FG, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-87 win over the Hawks.

Adebayo struggled from the field but turned in a terrific stat line, complete with an impressive highlight-reel slam dunk and a vicious chase down block. Adebayo boasts decent vision for a big man as well, and he's among the league's best breakout candidates in the aftermath of Hassan Whiteside being dealt to Portland.