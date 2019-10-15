Heat's Bam Adebayo: Full line in Monday's win
Adebayo accumulated 15 points (3-10 FG, 9-10 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-87 win over the Hawks.
Adebayo struggled from the field but turned in a terrific stat line, complete with an impressive highlight-reel slam dunk and a vicious chase down block. Adebayo boasts decent vision for a big man as well, and he's among the league's best breakout candidates in the aftermath of Hassan Whiteside being dealt to Portland.
More News
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times