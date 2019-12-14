Adebayo notched 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-110 loss against the Lakers.

Adebayo is on an absolute tear of late, averaging 21.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game over his last four appearances while also logging a triple-double over that span. The third-year center should continue producing Saturday in a tough road matchup against the Mavericks.