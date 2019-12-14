Heat's Bam Adebayo: Gets fourth straight double-double
Adebayo notched 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Friday's 113-110 loss against the Lakers.
Adebayo is on an absolute tear of late, averaging 21.8 points and 12.5 rebounds per game over his last four appearances while also logging a triple-double over that span. The third-year center should continue producing Saturday in a tough road matchup against the Mavericks.
More News
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...