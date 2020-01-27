Heat's Bam Adebayo: Gets green light
Adebayo (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against Orlando.
Adebayo was being considered probable by the Heat for Monday's tilt, so this update isn't surprising. He figures to take his usual spot in the starting five.
