Adebayo ended Monday's 103-85 loss to the Celtics with a team-high 22 points (6-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 12 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes.

No other Heat player scored more than 13 points as the team as a whole was held to 33.7 percent shooting on the night. The double-double was Adebayo's 28th of the season, with seven of them coming in the last 10 games -- a stretch in which the 27-year-old big is averaging 19.8 points, 11.2 boards, 4.1 assists and 0.9 threes while shooting 52.0 percent from the floor. Miami has yet to feature its new lineup, as Tyler Herro (illness) sat out Monday even as Andrew Wiggins made his Heat debut, so it's not clear yet what Adebayo's usage might look like once the team is at full strength.