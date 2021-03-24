Adebayo scored 16 points (4-9 FG, 8-9 FT) with eight rebounds, six assists and one block in a 110-100 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Adebayo turned in another strong all-around performance despite being slightly less aggressive on offense. The center had attempted double-digit shots in each of the last four games prior to Monday night, but his nine free throw attempts really saved his scoring night. Adebayo has had a really solid season and provided fantasy managers with consistent point, rebound and assist totals. On the year, he is averaging 19.2 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.