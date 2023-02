Adebayo racked up 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 34 minutes during Friday's 97-95 win over the Rockets.

Adebayo was impressive Friday and finished just one rebound away from recording a double-double for the second game in a row. The star big man has been on a tear of late and is averaging 22.7 points with 9.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.