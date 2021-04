Adebayo posted 23 points (8-12 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in Wednesday's win over the Spurs.

Adebayo sat out Monday's game against Houston due to a sore knee, but he did not appear bothered by it Wednesday, as he had an efficient night from both the field and the free throw line. As usual, Adebayo chipped in his usual complementary stats, including a trio of steals in 31 minutes of action.