Adebayo notched 26 points (12-16 FG, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 36 minutes during Friday's 105-97 loss at Sacramento.

Adebayo has posted back-to-back 20-plus point performances just for the third time this season, but he continues to provide value across the board to supplement his current career-best mark of 16.1 points per game. The first-time All-Star is averaging career-high figures in nearly every single statistical mark in 2019-20 and has been a stud on the glass of late, averaging 10.3 boards per game during his last 10 contests.