Adebayo (hip) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo has been upgraded from probable to available Wednesday after missing Miami's previous game with a left hip contusion. The star center is set to reclaim his starting spot from Thomas Bryant. Adebayo is averaging 22.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 33.3 minutes across his first three appearances this season.