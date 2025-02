Adebayo (knee) is off the injury report for Friday's game at the Raptors.

A bruised left knee forced Adebayo to sit out the final game before the All-Star break -- a 118-113 loss to the Mavericks. After an up-and-down start to the campaign, the center has found his rhythm lately. Across the past 11 games, he's averaged 20.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.