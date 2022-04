Adebayo (quadriceps) will play in Friday's Game 3 against the Hawks.

Adebayo managed to play through the quad issue in Game 2, and he'll do so again for Friday's Game 3 after contributing nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a block over 24 minutes in Tuesday's win. He's averaging 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 32.6 minutes per game this season.