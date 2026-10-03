Adebayo will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Raptors, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

It was reported Friday that Adebayo was expected to play Saturday, and he's since been cleared to suit up for Miami's preseason opener. The big man shot a career-worst 44.2 percent from the field last season but averaged a double-double for the fourth time in his career. Over 73 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, Adebayo averaged 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 32.4 minutes per showing.