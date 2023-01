Adebayo (thigh) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo landed on the injury report after Friday's game with a thigh bruise, but the issue won't sideline the center Sunday. The 2017 first-round pick is in the midst of arguably the best stretch of his career, as he's posting 26.5 points 11.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks over his past six games.