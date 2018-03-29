Heat's Bam Adebayo: Good to go Thursday
Adebayo (ankle) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Adebayo was originally ruled out for Thursday's contest, but progressed overnight and has now been given the green light to return after going through his pregame routine without issue. After starting at center the last few weeks, Adebayo is expected to head back to a bench role, as the Heat will be getting fellow big man Hassan Whiteside (hip) back from injury. Along with the demotion, Adebayo's overall playing time should take a significant hit, which will severely restrict his fantasy upside moving forward.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Upgraded to questionable Thursday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Doesn't practice Wednesday, doubtful Thursday•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Ruled out with sprained ankle•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Another strong showing with first unit•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs career-high 16 boards in Wednesday's OT loss•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.