Adebayo (ankle) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Bulls, Tom D'Angelo of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Adebayo was originally ruled out for Thursday's contest, but progressed overnight and has now been given the green light to return after going through his pregame routine without issue. After starting at center the last few weeks, Adebayo is expected to head back to a bench role, as the Heat will be getting fellow big man Hassan Whiteside (hip) back from injury. Along with the demotion, Adebayo's overall playing time should take a significant hit, which will severely restrict his fantasy upside moving forward.