Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs 10 boards in summer league win
Adebayo finished Tuesday's 89-74 summer league win over the Lakers with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes.
Adebayo didn't have to do much offensively, as teammates Derrick Jones Jr. and Duncan Robinson were both hot and scoring at will. As a result, Adebayo put up just six shot attempts and instead, focused his energy on the boards. For the second straight contest, Adebayo reached double-digit rebounds and has now combined for 24 in two contests. It was originally believed that Adebayo would only get limited run in the summer league, but so far, it appears as though the Heat coaching staff has been comfortable giving the 6-foot-10 big man a fairly significant workload.
