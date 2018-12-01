Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs 11 boards in win
Adebayo contributed eight points (4-5 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block in 27 minutes Friday against the Pelicans.
Adebayo played more minutes than starter Hassan Whiteside, and finished second on the team in plus-minus at plus-13. The third-year big man has scored in double-digits or grabbed more than 10 rebounds in each of his last four games, although his minutes continue to fluctuate on a game-to-game basis. Adebayo would be a must-own if Whiteside were ever to come down with an injury or lose his spot in the rotation, but until then, he is too inconsistent to be fantasy relevant in standard formats.
