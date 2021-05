Adebayo tallied nine points (4-15 FG, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three steals across 41 minutes in Saturday's 109-107 OT loss to the Heat.

Although his rebounding salvaged his stat line, Adebayo struggled mightily with his shot and often found himself smothered by Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. If a team defends Adebayo effectively, they can force the Heat to rely on Jimmy Butler, who failed to deliver enough production to stem the tide in Game 1.