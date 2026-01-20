Adebayo amassed four points (1-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 135-112 loss to the Warriors.

Adebayo struggled to find the bottom of the basket during the win, as he converted only one of his 13 shot attempts. He eventually took a seat in the blowout, and his 12 rebounds served as the only bright spot of his stat line. Monday marked the seventh time that Adebayo logged a single-digit scoring total, with three of those totals coming within the last seven games.