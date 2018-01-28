Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs 13 boards in Saturday's win
Adebayo scored eight points (4-6 FG) while adding 13 rebounds, a steal and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 95-91 win over the Hornets.
It's just the fourth time this season Adebayo has pulled down double-digit boards, and this one came on a night when Hassan Whiteside played only 18 minutes. The Heat's three-man rotation at center doesn't generally give the rookie a chance to shine, but if he keeps taking advantage of his opportunities his court time could begin to grow.
