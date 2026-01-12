Adebayo closed with six points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder.

Adebayo couldn't get much going as a scorer in Sunday's loss to the Thunder, finishing with his fewest points since Nov. 5. The 28-year-old big man at least pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds, his fifth such game this season. Adebayo is averaging 10.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals in 30.2 minutes per contest over six games in January.