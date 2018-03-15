Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs career-high 16 boards in Wednesday's OT loss
Adebayo scored six points (2-9 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 16 rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 overtime loss to the Kings.
The boards were a career high for the rookie, and Adebayo continues to take advantage of Hassan Whiteside's absences -- at least on the glass. Whiteside's latest injury, a hip flexor strain, may not keep him out for too much longer, though, and Adebayo's inconsistent offense makes him a risky DFS play even when he is starting.
