Adebayo recorded nine points (4-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 loss to the Knicks.

Adebayo was well on his way to a double-double entering the break with seven points, four rebounds and three assists over the first two quarters. However, the Heat's big man added just two points in the second half on 1-of-4 shooting from the floor while grabbing another seven boards. He finished with a game-high 11 rebounds, his second game in a row with at least 10 boards, but fell one point shy of a double-double as Miami fell to the Knicks on the road. It was the first time all season that Adebayo failed to score in double figures.