Adebayo chipped in with 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 win at Brooklyn.

Adebayo is one of the premier rebounding threats in the league, having grabbed nine or more rebounds in 11 of his last 13 games. Even though Adebayo is not Miami's main scoring threat, he does enough on offense to become a double-double threat on a nightly basis. He will have a tough away matchup Tuesday against Toronto.