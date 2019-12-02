Heat's Bam Adebayo: Grabs season-high 16 boards
Adebayo chipped in with 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 win at Brooklyn.
Adebayo is one of the premier rebounding threats in the league, having grabbed nine or more rebounds in 11 of his last 13 games. Even though Adebayo is not Miami's main scoring threat, he does enough on offense to become a double-double threat on a nightly basis. He will have a tough away matchup Tuesday against Toronto.
More News
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Drops 17 points and eight dimes•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-double against Hornets•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Adds four steals in win•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Rolls to third straight double-double•
-
Heat's Bam Adebayo: Fills stat sheet in Thursday's win•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...