Adebayo tallied nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 114-92 preseason loss to New Orleans.

Adebayo did a bit of everything Monday including handing out a team-high eight assists. His passing game is something that has come on in leaps and bounds over the past 12 months and certainly adds another element to his already elite fantasy game. After a standout performance in the bubble, Adebayo is rapidly scaling the heights of fantasy basketball and typically requires a second-round selection in most formats.