Heat's Bam Adebayo: Hands out five assists in loss
Adebayo pitched in 10 points (3-6 FG, 4-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 29 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 loss to the Rockets.
Adebayo matched his season high in assists, as he handed out five for the ninth time here in 2018-19. The sophomore big man has played well as the starter in these last two tilts with Hassan Whiteside (hip) sidelined. With Whiteside's status unclear for Saturday's matchup versus the Nets, those considering Adebayo in daily leagues will likely want to keep tabs on the veteran's injury status.
