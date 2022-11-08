Adebayo totaled 16 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Adebayo scored half of his points in the second quarter of this one, knocking down four of five attempts from the field before heading to the break. He did have a below-average night in terms of rebounding, setting his lowest mark of the young season (11 games). However, this appears to be just a blip on the radar for Adebayo, who was averaging 8.4 points heading into Monday's matchup.