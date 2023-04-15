Adebayo posted eight points (1-9 FG, 6-8 FT), 17 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 102-91 Play-In Game win over the Bulls.

Adebayo was a difference-maker in the win despite scoring only eight points. His play on the defensive end and strong rebounding numbers helped lift the Heat to a hard-fought victory. With Miami slated to face the Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, Adebayo is going to have to be a significant factor against the size of both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez.