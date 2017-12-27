Heat's Bam Adebayo: Heading back to bench Tuesday
Adebayo will shift back to a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo has started the last four games alongside Kelly Olynyk with both James Johnson (ankle) and Hassan Whiteside (knee) sitting out. However, Whiteside has now been given the green light for a return, which sends Adebayo back into a bench role. After seeing 30 or more minutes in three of the last four games, fantasy owners should expect a significant drop in Adebayo's overall workload now that Whiteside is healthy.
