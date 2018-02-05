Play

Adebayo will come off the bench Monday against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo will return to a reserve role with Hassan Whiteside (illness) set to re-join the Heat's starting lineup Monday. The big man is averaging 6.9 points and 5.2 rebounds across 20.3 minutes per game this season.

