Heat's Bam Adebayo: Heads back to bench
Adebayo will come off the bench Monday against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Adebayo will return to a reserve role with Hassan Whiteside (illness) set to re-join the Heat's starting lineup Monday. The big man is averaging 6.9 points and 5.2 rebounds across 20.3 minutes per game this season.
