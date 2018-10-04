Heat's Bam Adebayo: Held out of practice Thursday
Adebayo (shoulder) did not practice Thursday, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Adebayo has been nursing a sprained right shoulder, keeping him out of the Heat's first two preseason games. He should be considered questionable at best to take the court Friday against the Wizards, as his lack of availability for Thursday's practice isn't encouraging.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.