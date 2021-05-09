Adebayo dropped 20 points (5-5 FG, 10-11 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Sunday's 130-124 win over the Celtics.

Adebayo's 10 made free throws were the most he's had in a game since he sank 13 -- a career high -- back on Feb. 9. Had it not been for that, Adebayo's day could have been much worse. Still, he's hit the 20-point mark in five of his last eight contests and similar to his teammates Trevor Ariza and Jimmy Butler, Adebayo has a streak of games with a steal that hits double-digits (11).