Adebayo registered 30 points (13-23 FG, 4-5 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 112-109 loss to the Lakers.

Though Miami fell to a shorthanded Lakers squad Wednesday, Adebayo continued his recent strong play. He led the Heat with 30 points on an efficient 13-for-23 effort from the field, marking his third straight performance of 30-plus points. Adebayo has double-doubled in each of his past two games, pulling down 13 rebounds in each contest. Since missing Miami's Dec. 26 win over Minnesota due to an illness, Adebayo is averaging 27.6 points, 11.0 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks over five games.