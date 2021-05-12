Adebayo scored 22 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 FT) while adding seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Celtics.
The fourth-year big continues to post strong numbers. Adebayo's defensive production remains especially impressive -- he's grabbed at least one steal in 12 straight games, averaging 18.8 points, 7.7 boards, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals over that stretch.
