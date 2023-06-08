Adebayo contributed 22 points (7-21 FG, 8-10 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one block in 41 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to Denver in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Adebayo needed 21 shots to score 22 points and only made 33.3 percent of his field goals, which is quite bad for a big man that plays near the rim on a regular basis, but he supplied the lack of efficiency with excellent rebounding numbers en route to his fourth double-double over his last five contests. Adebayo is averaging 23.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game in the Finals so far.