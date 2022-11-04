Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Adebayo (knee) is planning to play in Friday's game against the Pacers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Adebayo is still officially listed as questionable, but he was able to participate in Friday's shootaround session and appears likely to take the floor against the Pacers based on Spoelstra's comments. Through the first nine games of the year, Adebayo has averaged 17.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.2 steals and one block across 35.0 minutes per contest.