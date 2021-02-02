Adebayo scored 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 39 minutes before fouling out of Monday's 129-121 overtime loss to the Hornets.

The Miami big man nearly came away with his third straight double-double and eighth of the season, while the blocks tied his season high. Adebayo's production has taken another step forward after last season's breakout, and with Jimmy Butler back in the lineup, the supporting cast around Adebayo has only gotten stronger.