Adebayo scored 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding nine rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 118-94 win over the Cavaliers.

The second-year center just missed his fifth double-double of the season, and he continues to show surprising distribution skills. Adebayo has dished exactly five assists five times in December, and he's averaging 7.5 points, 7.0 boards, 3.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.2 minutes over 13 games on the month. It would likely take a Hassan Whiteside injury for Adebayo to grab a large enough role on the Heat to be of interest to most fantasy GMs, but he's beginning to flash a very interesting skill set.