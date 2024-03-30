Adebayo ended with 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Friday's 142-82 win over Portland.

The 26-year-old center very nearly recorded his third triple-double of the season and the eighth of his career. Adebayo is having a big month of March on the glass -- he hasn't pulled down fewer than nine boards in any of his last 11 games, and he's averaged 16.9 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 threes over that stretch.