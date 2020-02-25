Heat's Bam Adebayo: Just misses triple-double in OT
Adebayo scored 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and three steals in 41 minutes during Monday's 125-119 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
The huge performance wasn't enough to offset another absence from Jimmy Butler (personal), as the Heat ran out of gas down the stretch. Adebayo is averaging 17.0 points, 10.9 boards, 6.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.7 blocks through 10 games in February as he continues to improve on what was already a breakout campaign. According to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald, Adebayo received stitches for a cut under his eye after the contest, so his status will be worth monitoring heading into Wednesday's clash with the Timberwolves.
