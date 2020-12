Adebayo scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT), had nine rebounds, and four assists in 25 minutes of Friday's 117-105 preseason win over Toronto.

Adebayo helped the Heat close out the preseason with a win, finishing with the second most rebounds and points on the team. The center thrived after taking over the starting center role last season and remains a strong fantasy option as his role is set with Miami to go with a well-rounded skill set.