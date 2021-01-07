Adebayo had 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and two blocks during a loss to the Celtics on Wednesday.

Adebayo has been two rebounds shy of a triple-double in both instances where he previously recorded 10 assists. Adebayo's first quarter was the likely culprit, as he had just three points and one assist before settling down. Miami lost by just two points, so Adebayo will look to establish more consistency across all four quarters in Miami's next game Saturday at Washington.