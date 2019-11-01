Heat's Bam Adebayo: Key in win over Hawks
Adebayo scored 12 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3PT, 3-7 FT) while adding six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 106-97 win over the Hawks.
Adebayo finished one assist shy of a career-high. Thursday's victory also featured the big man's first made three-pointer of the 2019-20 season. However, a solid shooting night from the field did not translate into success from the free-throw line, an area of Adebayo's game that must improve in the weeks to come.
