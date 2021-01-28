Adebayo scored 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets.

Adebayo was coming off a couple monstrous offensive performances, something he couldn't maintain Wednesday. More concerning was his continued absence of defensive contributions. Across seven games since a brief absence due to the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Adebayo has managed only three steals and five blocks. Overall, he's managed only 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocks per game -- both significantly less than his breakout 2019-2020 campaign.