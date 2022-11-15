Adebayo supplied 30 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-14 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 113-112 victory over the Suns.

Adebayo recorded his fifth double-double in the last six games, going for a season-high 30 points. While his defensive numbers were a little subdued, he more than made up for it with a dominant offensive performance, including 14 trips to the line. After a somewhat slow start, he is now rolling and looks more like the player managers had been hoping for when drafting him.